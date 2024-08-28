Where do LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller rank among star duos in the Eastern Conference?
LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller are a top ___ duo in Charlotte Hornets history. Fill in the blank yourself, but the young duo has to be near the top of any list that ranks all-time Hornets.
The young stars represent the future of basketball in the Queen City. Ball just turned 23, and Miller will still be 21 years old when the season tips off in October. These two have yet to scratch the surface of their limitless potential, although they’re pretty darn good as it stands.
Their current talent has me wondering; where do they rank among star duos in the Eastern Conference? Let’s take a look.
Firmly Behind:
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown
Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges
Joel Embiid and Paul George
Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard
Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo
There isn’t a world where Ball and Miller should be considered on par with any of the duos listed above. Each of them contain either a former MVP, consistent All-Star, All-NBA talent, or Olympic gold medalist that unquestionably is a better player in 2024 than both Ball and Miller.
In 2027? There may need to be a conversation about Ball/Miller vs. some of these star duos, but not in 2024. Going through this list of stars really opened my eyes to the depth at the top of the Eastern Conference. Boston, the defending champions, are the clear favorites, but there are four of five teams behind them that could seriously challenge for their Eastern Conference crown. Playoffs should be the goal for the 2024-25 Hornets, but they're going to be in a dog fight to make them.
Firmly Ahead Of:
Coby White/Josh Giddey
Trae Young/Bogdan Bogdanovic
Whoever plays for Brooklyn
Kyle Kuzma/Bilal Coulibaly
Cade Cuningham/Jalen Duren
On the other side of the coin, I believe that every team listed above would swap their pairing for Charlotte’s faster than Eric Collins could say hum-diddily-dee. An argument can be made for Trae Young and Bogdan Bogdanovic solely due to Young’s immense talent, but the combination of Ball and Miller clears that duo.
In Conversations With:
Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner
Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakim
This is the tier of duo that Miller and Ball find themselves in. Around the seventh to ninth best in the Eastern Conference. Frankly, they’re probably the worst of the bunch I have them with. The Pacers duo made the conference finals in 2024 while the Magic duo nearly made the second round of the NBA playoffs, falling in a close opening round series to Cleveland.
Again, Ball and Miller will likely shoot up this list in future years. I am as bullish on their potential as anyone, but they’re not in the upper echelon quite yet. And that's okay! They project to be leading men for years to come that Charlotte has never seen. Their games compliment each other perfectly, and a future where the Hornets have two alphas in Miller and Ball is one that will likely lead to the success that would bring back even more buzz to the Queen City.
