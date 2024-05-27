Hornets Make Interesting Choice in Latest CBS Sports Mock Draft
The Charlotte Hornets could go in a number of directions with the sixth overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. One player that hasn't been linked to Charlotte all that heavily, Tidjane Salaun, was recently mocked to the Hornets in Kyle Boone's latest mock draft on CBS Sports.
"There was just as much scuttlebutt centered around Salaun at the combine as there was any other prospect despite Salaun being one of the few not in attendance. He had a 19-point game in the French league playoffs and looked as good as he has all season in doing so with deep 3s and an aggression we've not seen much. He could be a surprise pick in a wide-open top 10, and his range probably starts around No. 4."
With Stephon Castle presumably out of the mix, Salaun could be worth considering if Donovan Clingan, Reed Sheppard, and Zaccharie Risacher are off the board. However, the Hornets may want to go with a more experienced player who can contribute right away such as Tennessee's Dalton Knecht.
Salaun is a bit raw and will enter the league at the age of 18, but will enter a situation where he's not going to be thrown into the fire. I think that's a pretty safe assumption to make with whoever the Hornets take at six. This isn't your typical draft where you can still potentially land a key piece of the future with the sixth pick, you're drafting a role player who you hope can develop into something more.
In 33 games for Cholet Basket of the LNB Pro A, Salaun averaged nine points, four rebounds, one assist, and 1.2 steals while shooting 37% from the field and 32% from three.
