LaMelo Ball clears the air after controversial benching by Hornets coach Charles Lee
LaMelo Ball sat for nearly four minutes to close out what amounted to a one-point loss on Tuesday. In the NBA Cup, the Charlotte Hornets went the final stretch of the game with Ball on the floor, falling 116-115 in the process. Ball was pulled from the game after a string of missed shots and a frustration foul.
The young point guard bounced back with a huge outing on Thursday. In the win over the Detroit Pistons, Ball chipped in 35 points and nine assists. If not for fouling out in overtime, the stat line might have been even better.
When asked whether or not he was motivated by Charles Lee benching him, he said, "Nah, I had some talks with my coach, but like I said, that's between me and him. We talked about and we're eye-to-eye now, so it's all good."
Ball finished with 12 points in 24 minutes on 3/13 shooting in that contest, but rebounded well and helped lead the team to a much-needed home win over Detroit. Ball didn't reveal anything about the conversations he and Lee had, but they apparently came to an agreement and it resulted in one of the best games Ball has had this season.
