LaMelo Ball has entered NBA.com's MVP Ladder with red-hot start to the season
LaMelo Ball has had not only the best season of his career but also one of the best seasons by a player statistically in the league this season. Ball has put up video game numbers in his last couple of games, as he has scored over 32+ points in his last four games.
During that stretch, Ball shattered his previous career-high of 38 points with two games of 44 points and 50 points. Ball's recent stretch seemed to get the attention of the NBA media as NBA.com has placed him in the top 10 in their most valuable player ladder.
It's Ball's first time that he has been on the list, but deservingly so, as it is a true level of respect for the talent and play of the 23-year-old superstar this season. There's no question that Ball should be on this list as he has broken many records this season and it's just the beginning.
Ball currently is at the top of many key statistics this season. He leads the NBA in total points this season with 559 points and is second in points per game with an average of 31.1 points. As well, Ball has been the king of the fourth quarter, as he leads the league in both total points and points per game in the quarter.
If the Hornets hadn't sustained as many injuries as they have so far, Ball would likely be higher on the ladder for MVP. The Hornets, at the moment, sit with a 6-13 record in the 12th spot in the Eastern Conference. It hasn't been by the fault of Ball but simply due to the multiple key injuries that the Hornets have sustained.
However, Ball is the only player listed on the ladder who doesn't currently have a winning record, which is impressive since the award is typically given to player on contenders. All that shows to me is that Ball has played too good of basketball not to be added to the MVP conversation.
The Hornets are currently playing without their MVP-caliber player due to a calf injury, but the hope is he will be back on the court soon. If the Hornets can begin to get other key players back and start adding wins to the win column, then Ball could certainly begin to rise on the ladder.
It's just 19 games into the season, but it's been a terrific season for Ball, who is currently averaging 31.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 6.9 assists while pouring in 4.7 three-pointers per game. Don't sleep on the Hornets and Ball if they can get their players back on the floor.
