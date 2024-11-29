Shorthanded Hornets Fall to Knicks Despite Heroic Effort
Eastern Conference Standings: 12th with a record of 6-13
Summary
Charlotte had one of their best defensive starts to the season. They outscored New York by 8 points in the first quarter, holding the Knicks to only 15 points and forcing two shot clock violations in the first three minutes. The Hornets strong first half play with Salaun, Micic and Josh Green all picking up the slack after a slow start for Brandon Miller.
In the second half, rookie KJ Simpson broke out with his best game of the season sparking the Hornets into a lead heading into the fourth quarter. Charlotte fell down by as many as six in the final quarter before bringing it back to be a 2-point game with 5 seconds remaining. Unfortunately, the Knicks had just enough to outlast the Hornets.
Best Of The Night - Everyone
Considering the circumstances, this was one of the best performance from the Hornets in years. Every player competed on both ends, limited mistakes and executed well. The Hornets will take pride holding the league's number one offense to only 99 points, the second lowest of their season.
For years Hornets fans have lamented the teams' lack of urgency and effort, but this is a night fans should be proud. Credit Head Coach Charles Lee and his coaching staff, they are putting these guys in position to succeed no matter the situation.
Worst Of The Night - Cody Martin's Missed Three To Tie It...
It's difficult to criticise anyone, but the key moment in the game came when Cody Martin missed an open corner three with 30 seconds left in the game to tie it. Missed shots happen, and it was the right shot to take, so Martin shouldn't be criticised.
Stat Of The Night - KJ Simpson Points Career High
Rookie KJ Simpson had a breakout game setting a new career high of 11 points. Headlined by two impressive dunks, Simpson also had a layup in the paint and a made three. He also made his presence felt on the defensive end with an impressive strip steal on Brunson and a weakside block. Could SImpson use this game to launch himself into the conversations to back-up LaMelo Ball?
Highlight Of The Night - Josh Green's Buzzer Beater
In the space of 20 second Josh Green drew an offensive foul, hit a pull-up jump shot and then with under 2 seconds left in the half stole a Mikal Bridges inbound pass and scored a spinning buzzer beater.
Charlotte's next game is at home against against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday the 30th of November at 6pm EST.
