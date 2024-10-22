Is LaMelo Ball a top 3 guard in the NBA? Miles Bridges thinks so
Kemba Walker has the statistics and the accolades. Larry Johnson and Alonzo Mourning have the nostalgia. But LaMelo Ball has it. The Charlotte Hornets starting point guard is the most talented player to have ever played in the Queen City. His one-of-one talent and international superstardom is an unprecedented combination that has only been matched in the city by former Panthers Quarterback Cam Newton. A fully healthy season will elevate his standing among his NBA compatriots, must pundits have him ranked around the 50th best player in the Association, but his teammate Miles Bridges thinks he's already among the game's best.
Bridges and Ball (otherwise known as Air BnB) have developed quite the chemistry both on and off the court. The Hornets swingman hopped on the Club 520 Podcast hosted by Jeff Teague and said this about his relationship with his starting point guard: "That's for sure my brother. Basketball makes people closer and family for life, it was a blessing meeting Melo." He didn't stop there.
Miles Bridges calls LaMelo Ball "a top three guard in the league"
"I feel like if he's not injured he's a top three guard in the league. I'm not even being biased...Just watching him, he can do everything on the court." Bold words from Bridges, and lofty praise for Ball that he has the chance to live up to when the Hornets' season tips off on Wednesday, October 23rd in Houston.
Bridges and Ball will be led in 2024 and beyond by first-time head coach Charles Lee who plans to play a style that should allot both veterans to thrive. Lee wants the Hornets to bomb three point attempts and play in transition, two tactics that play right into the hands of Bridges and Ball's strengths. The upcoming season promises to be an exciting one for Hornets fans, and if Ball can perform like the top three guard in the NBA that Bridges things he is, it could be a successful one as well.
