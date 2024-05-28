LaMelo Ball Named 'Ambitious Trade Target' for Houston
LaMelo Ball's availability or lack thereof is the sole reason why there has been some speculation regarding his future with the Charlotte Hornets, who have seen changes to ownership, the front office, and coaching staff all within the last year.
Ball and the organization recently agreed to a five-year extension worth up to $260 million just last year, however, with several new decision makers in place there's no guarantee that he will live out the entirety of that contract.
Dan Favale of Bleacher Report recently mentioned Ball as an ambitious trade target for the Houston Rockets.
"LaMelo Ball is either a complete bonkers or totally gettable trade option depending on who's sermonizing about the topic. I lean toward the former, which means he's perfect for this exercise!
"Settling on the framework of a package is fascinating stuff. The Hornets are positioned to prioritize future picks. Houston has plenty of those to dangle. (Shout-out, Brooklyn.)
"Salary matching gets a little funky. The Rockets need to send out about $28 million to make the math work. Including two of Steven Adams, Jeff Green (non-guaranteed), Jock Landale (non-guaranteed) and Jae'Sean Tate (tea option) gets them past the halfway mark. Treating the No. 3 pick as actual salary later in the summer ($10.1 million) comes close to taking care of the rest. (It gets all the way there if Adams' contract is involved.)
"And yet, Charlotte will push for more than No. 3, future picks and afterthought salary. Would Houston include any one of Thompson, Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr., Cam Whitmore or Tari Eason to sweeten the pot? Smith and Thompson are probably no-gos. I'd draw a line on Eason to preserve the defense. Everybody else should be on the table if it means adding LaMelo to a core of Şengün, Thompson, Eason, Smith, FVV and Dillon Brooks."
I seriously doubt the Hornets are open to trading Ball at this point, but if they are, where do you even begin with the asking price? Can you get max value with the injury history? I don't think so. That's why they'd be wise to keep him as part of the core and keep their fingers crossed that he can stay healthy. Trading him for a couple of non-lottery guaranteed picks and cap fillers doesn't move the needle for Charlotte.
