Three Best Options for the Hornets in the NBA Draft

A few prospects the Charlotte Hornets should consider with the sixth overall pick.

Schuyler Callihan

Apr 8, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Connecticut Huskies center Donovan Clingan (32) reacts after guard Hassan Diarra (10) fell over Purdue Boilermakers forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) during the first half of the national championship game of the Final Four of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at State Farm Stadium. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports / Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Over the next month, we will highlight a number of prospects in the 2024 NBA Draft and evaluate their fit with the Charlotte Hornets. As of today, here's what I believe to be the three best options for the Hornets with the sixth overall pick.

F Matas Buzelis (G League Ignite)

In 26 games with the Ignite, Buzelis averaged 14.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 2.1 blocks, and 0.9 steals while shooting 44% from the field and 27% from three. It's difficult to really gauge his potential based off his G League season, playing on a team that was dreadful from start to finish, ending the season with a 2-32 record. He offers a strong skillset on the offensive end and has the ability to create for himself. Defensively, his length can be bothersome as evidenced in his blocks per game average. That being said, he's far from a finished product on that end of the floor. He'll need some time to groom and develop before being handed a big role in Charlotte, but he can certainly be a quality bench piece early on.

F Zaccharie Risacher (JL Bourg of the LNB Pro A)

Risacher is an extremely versatile player who can guard just about every position on the floor. His length, willingness to defend, and potential on the offensive end make up a combination full of intrigue. I think scouts would have liked to see more consistency with his shot, but it's nothing that can't be fixed. He gets into his shot pretty quickly, wasting very little movement which will help with the transition to the NBA. I'm not so sure he'll be around by the time the Hornets are on the clock but if so, I'd be shocked if his name wasn't on Adam Silver's card.

C Donovan Clingan (UConn)

Clingan would be an interesting pick for Charlotte. In my opinion, he's the best player college player in the draft and may be the most pro-ready of any big. If the Hornets take him is that a sign of concern for Mark Williams' health? Or do they believe they can play off of each other in some way? Clingan isn't much of a three-point shooter, but between the two is more likely to extend his range. Defensively, Clingan and Williams would form a rock-solid duo.

