LaMelo Ball and Puma announce "Not From Here" partnership with popular Battle Royale video game
Charlotte Hornets superstar guard LaMelo Ball was in his basketball prospect infancy when Fortnite blew up the scene in the spring of 2018. His older brother Lonzo Ball was in the middle of his rookie season with the Los Angeles Lakers, and their braggadocios father Lavar Ball was in the headlines daily for his bombastic statements about his sons, their brand, and their development.
Fast forward nearly seven years to present day, and LaMelo Ball is now officially partnered with the worlds premiere Battle Royale video game that took over the world at the same time the Ball family entered the world's vernacular.
On Wednesday afternoon Puma and Epic Games announced a collaboration between the NBA All Star and Fortnite. Players can now hop into Titled Towers Zone Wars, PUMA x LaMelo Ball style.
Zone wars is a popular game mode where a limited number of players (less than the 100 for a traditional battle royale match) drop into a shrunken battlefield and fight for ultimate supremacy as the zone closes in quickly around them. It is primarily used for bragging rights between a group of friends, or as a training ground for the game’s most skilled players.
The collaboration between Puma, Fortnite, and LaMelo Ball is to promote the Hornets star’s latest shoe release, the MB.04. LaMelo’s Puma shoes are as flashy as his on-court theatrics, and the MB.04 is another drop in his line of flashy footwear.
Hornets fans are eager to see their star point guard on the floor this season after his last campaign was cut short by injury (again). The Hornets open their season in Houston on October 23rd, Ball's first chance of the new year to flaunt his flashy footwear and basketball skills.
