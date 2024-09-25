3 Charlotte Hornets reserves with the most trade value heading in to the 2024-25 NBA season
As training camp nears, the Charlotte Hornets roster is nearly finalized. The signing of Harry Giles over the weekend brings the Hornets up to 20 rostered players that will make the short trip up I-85 to train at Duke University in advance of Charlotte's opening tip in Houston on October 23rd.
Altough things are all peachy keen on the eve of camp, things move quickly in the Association. Before you know it, the Hornets will be discussing trade scenarios with rival teams with an eye on improving their roster, or blowing it up to improve their standing in the 2025 draft lottery. If they decide to move in the latter direction, here are three players with the best chance of being traded.
Nick Richards
It feels as if Nick Richards’ name has been mired in trade talks for the entirety of his young career. The reserve big man (who actually started 61 games last season) possess solid rim protection and above average rebounding skills in a seven foot package, bringing size and skill to the court that NBA teams covet in a rotational big.
As the top NBA hierarchy tilts in the direction of teams that employ a deep stable of versatile big men, contending franchises can’t have enough Richards-like big men on the roster. Trading Richards would open up a gaping hole in the Hornets center rotation behind the oft-injured Mark Williams, but if Charlotte decided to blow it up to tank to keep their 2025 first round pick, Richards would likely be one of the first to go.
Cody Martin
The name of Martin’s game is versatility. The long-time Hornet possess a skill set that could make an impact in a playoff series off the bench of a contender. His twin brother had quite the star turn when he was given the chance to stretch his legs in meaningful playoff minutes for the Heat. Is it possible Cody could do the same? Injuries are the mitigating factor for Martin’s NBA career.
The veteran swingman has battled a myriad of injuries in his NBA career, zapping any consistency he has desperately tried to find. Teams are willing to gamble on 6'6" wing players that can fill a number of roles, and Martin fits the bill. Additionally, his contract extends through the 2025-26 season, making him an ideal player to provide valuable minutes this season, and also holding value as a trade chip as an expiring contract in the future.
Vasilije Micic
Anybody else shocked that Micic is already 30 years old? A dazzling Euroleague career delayed Micic’s overseas departure, and although he only has one season of NBA basketball under his belt, Micic brings a wealth of experience to the floor.
He is a true floor general who thrives in setting up teammates all over the court. He even showed the summer that he can be a go-to shot maker down the stretch of games when he dragged Serbia (alongside Nikola Jokic) to a bronze medal. Contending NBA franchises can never have too many steady ball handlers come playoff time, and Micic is just that. He’s never going to win a game alone, but he is always going to set his teammates up for success while bringing steady, even-keeled guard play no matter the situation.
