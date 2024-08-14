LaMelo Ball spotted wearing game-changing protective equipment at Hornets practice
The only thing keeping LaMelo Ball from a seat at the table with the NBA’s elite is his health. The mercurial Charlotte Hornets point guard is truly a one-of-one talent. The fourth youngest All-Star in league history’s game is as electrifying as it is effective.
Ball, 22, has accumulated some gaudy statistics in his 184 career games. With averages of 20 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 74 assists on 42/37/83 shooting splits, LaMelo Ball can stake a claim to be one of, if not, the best point guard in the Eastern Conference. Unfortunately, consistent injuries to his ankles have crushed that claim.
Ball has been shut down with an ankle injury twice in his short NBA career. He was sidelined from February of 2023 until the end of the season with one, and following a set-back from an injured ankle sustained in November of 2023, Ball was shut down from January on in 2024. The injuries are separate, freak accidents, but they represent a concerning pattern that have Hornets fans worried for their point guard's future.
Finally, Ball may be taking the steps needed for him to step on the court more often
At a recent Hornets practice session, Ball was spotted wearing ankle braces. Those small pieces of protective equipment could be the skeleton keys that unlock the Hornets’ potential as sleeping giants in the Eastern Conference.
NBA injury expert Jeff Stotts joined our very own James Plowright on an episode of the All Hornets Podcast to discuss the larger story at hand in the Charlotte Hornets' training room. James asked Jeff specifically about how effective ankle braces really are for basketball players. Here's what Stotts had to say on the matter:
"My personal opinion braces is that I'd like you to rehab to the point where you don't need a brace. Your body is going to be the best brace. It's bio-mechanically designed to help itself...I do think there is some degree of comfort that you just need to find. If you want to play in ankle braces even if your ankle is 100%? Great. Go for it. If you're more comfortable taping? Okay let's get you taped. I think ideally you want to be able to go out there and trust that your body is going to hold up."
You can see more from their conversation below.
Anything that LaMelo Ball does to keep himself on the floor is good in my book. Ankle braces? I'm in. Higher top sneakers? Great. If Ball is playing, the Hornets are a better basketball team, and infinitely more fun. Basketball fans across the globe should be rooting for Ball's health, and it finally seems that the Hornets' all-star guard is taking the steps to keep his lower half intact.
