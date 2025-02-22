Score predictions for Charlotte Hornets at Portland Trail Blazers
The Charlotte Hornets are hoping to get back in the win column Saturday night as they take on the Portland Trail Blazers. Fortunately for head coach Charles Lee, he will have LaMelo Ball and Mark Williams back in the lineup tonight after missing Thursday's game in Denver.
Here are our picks for tonight's action.
Zachary Roberts: Hornets 107, Trail Blazers 102
The Hornets should get both Mark Williams and LaMelo Ball back, and that’s going to be the difference. Without DeAndre Ayton, Williams should have a strong game, and the Hornets are probably feeling good after two good games, although they did fade at the end against the Nuggets.
Tyler Carmona: Hornets 112, Trail Blazers 106
The Hornets should benefit from LaMelo Ball’s playmaking and Mark Williams’ presence in the paint, especially with Deandre Ayton still sidelined for Portland. While the Blazers have struggled defensively, they have a trio of explosive, athletic guards (Simons, Sharpe, Henderson) . Ultimately, Charlotte’s health advantage should be enough to pull off the road win
Matt Alquiza; Trail Blazers 111, Hornets 101
Portland has sneakily been one of the NBA’s best squads in 2025. Their plethora of young, athletic guards and wings have caused problems for some of the NBA’s most potent offenses, and Charlotte’s group will have a difficult time creating easy looks against the likes of Shaedon Sharpe, Deni Avdija, and Toumani Camara.
