The one player who has benefited most from the Hornets' offseason moves
The Charlotte Hornets have been one of the more active teams so far this offseason. They have made multiple trades and signed multiple free agents in the first couple of days of free agency.
They believe that bringing in these guys can help them compete not just for a play-in spot next season, but an actual playoff spot in what will be a weakened Eastern Conference.
Collin Sexton, Mason Plumlee, Spencer Dinwiddie, and Pat Connaughton are all veteran players who can help fill out Charlotte's bench. One player on the roster benefits the most from all of the moves they have made.
That player is third-year player Brandon Miller. Miller is just scratching the surface of what he can become in the NBA. He had a season-ending shoulder surgery early this season.
One of the reasons why Miller benefits the most from this is that he no longer has as much pressure on him to carry the offense. It's pretty clear that LaMelo Ball can't stay healthy for more than half of a season, so he's going to be the top offensive option.
Adding Plumlee to help with rebounding helps Miller stay healthier as well. He won't have to battle with the bruisers in the paint nearly as often to help prop up the rebounding stats.
He is also getting some mentors who have played a lot of NBA games. All of those guys can help him develop a game that contributes to winning, as opposed to just putting up empty stats.
Miller is hoping to become one of the best players in the league in the next few seasons. Adding some help to create more depth should only help him in his pursuit of that.
