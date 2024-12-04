What about Moussa Diabate? How can Charles Lee keep him in the rotation?
Moussa Diabate was arguably the breakout star of the first 15 games for the Charlotte Hornets. Pressed into action thanks to a bevy of frontcourt injuries, Diabate showcased elite rebounding and a knack for pestering and disrupting opposing bigs. Now that the aforementioned injured big men (excluding Grant Williams) are back, there's not as much of a role for Diabate. He arguably earned the right to stay in the rotation, but how can Charles Lee effectively do that?
How Charles Lee can keep Moussa Diabate in the rotation
For at least the very immediate future, Mark Williams will be on a minutes restriction. Those minutes can go to Moussa Diabate for now. Once Williams, a supremely talented center, is off the restriction with Nick Richards also playing big minutes, Diabate can shift to the power forward spot.
Miles Bridges normally starts there, but Diabate can play in his absence. He's only 6'9", so he's not too tall to shift down a spot and provide the Hornets with a big lineup. When Bridges is back, Diabate loses some more playing time, though. However, if the Hornets want a truly big lineup, the inverse of small-ball, there are options.
That lineup could have LaMelo Ball, assuming health, at the point guard spot, with Brandon Miller, Bridges, Diabate, and either Williams or Richards. That gives them incredible height and length at every spot. Lee will have to get creative, but Diabate's defensive prowess and his height and frame make him an ideal player to slide into a variety of spots on the floor.
MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI
Hornets announce updated schedule after getting bounced from NBA Cup
Brandon Miller gets huge shoutout from NBA insider after explosion vs. 76ers
Hornets' Nick Richards points out areas of improvement following narrow loss to 76ers
Mark Williams debriefs his first NBA action in nearly a calendar year