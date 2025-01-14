Mark Williams explains why LaMelo Ball is an All-Star: 'Not a question'
There's a lot of discussion on whether or not LaMelo Ball should be an All-Star this year. Does almost 30 points a night matter if the Charlotte Hornets are in 14th place in the East? Does 30 points still carry the same value if he's shooting 42% from the field? Mark Williams doesn't think there should be a debate over whether or not Ball should be one of the 24 players selected this year.
Mark Williams makes LaMelo Ball's ASG case
Mark Williams, who is rounding into a cornerstone in his own right, this season, believes LaMelo Ball has absolutely been one of the best players in basketball this year. "The question is, why shouldn't he be an All-Star?" he said. "Just his ability to score, his ability to playmake, do a lot for this team offensively. I just think there's not many better than him right now. It's honestly not a question."
Ball, as Williams alluded to, has been averaging 29.7 points with 5.4 rebounds, 7.4 assists, and 1.4 steals. He's been the only thing keeping the Hornets, who are a disappointing 8-28, afloat for much of the season.
He's currently dominating the fan vote section of the All-Star Game voting, so it looks like he's certainly going to make it onto the team. The question remains whether or not he'll be a starter. The fan vote is 50% of it, but the other 50% is voted by players and media, who might not be as kind to a volume shooter on a bad team.
Nevertheless, he's well on his way to making the All-Star team this year, something the Hornets' center currently can't believe is a genuine topic of discussion.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
NBA Mock Trade: Nick Richards heads north to join red-hot Knicks
Making the case for LaMelo Ball to be an All-Star starter
Mark Williams is proving to be a key piece of the Hornets' future
Mark Williams' big night was not enough as Hornets collapse in 4th quarter in Phoenix