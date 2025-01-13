NBA Mock Trade: Nick Richards heads north to join red-hot Knicks
Following another tough loss, it's clear that the Charlotte Hornets need a shakeup. Winning just doesn't seem to be in the cards this year, which is why assets that aren't part of the future will probably be traded sooner rather than later. That includes Nick Richards.
When pressed into action, Richards has been a good starting center. As a backup, he's been solid as well. With Mark Williams really breaking out, the Hornets don't truly need him, and he has arguably the most value of any of the trade assets in Charlotte. A team like the New York Knicks could really use him.
Nick Richards heads to the Knicks in the latest mock trade
The New York Knicks currently have a dominant Karl-Anthony Towns at center, so it's not exactly a position of need. However, the depth chart behind him is thin. Precious Achiuwa is 6'8", which is undersized for the five.
OG Anunoby, the starting four, is 6'7", so there's no true backup center with Mitchell Robinson still hurt. Given his injury history, a reliable backup center is needed this year even if he returns soon to back KAT up. There's also no telling how effective he can be coming back this time.
Enter Nick Richards, who'd be an excellent addition to the East's three seed. In this mock trade, the Hornets send Richards and Taj Gibson to New York for Miles McBride, Precious Achiuwa, and a 2026 second-round pick.
Achiuwa is only 25, so he could be part of the Hornets' youth movement. If not, he's on an expiring contract, which is always good for young teams to take on. McBride is arguably the most advantageous addition.
He's an NBA-level backup guard who also helps make a Vasilije Micic trade more realistic. McBride is only 24 and remains under team control for two years, which makes him a perfect addition to the Hornets roster. Adding a second-round pick ensures that the deal is actually helpful to the long-term future of the Hornets without being too costly for the Knicks to consider.
