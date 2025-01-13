Mark Williams is proving to be a key piece of the Hornets' future
For years, the Charlotte Hornets lacked a true center. They had big men, but no one that really solidified themselves in that position. It was arguably their biggest weakness during the James Borrego and part of the Steve Clifford eras. Then came Mark Williams.
Last night's contest is a big reason why. He had 22 points and 13 rebounds in the first half. He cooled off in the second half as the Phoenix Suns mounted a comeback, but it was another dominant outing. It brought his season averages up to 13.0 points (career-high), 8.3 rebounds, and 2.1 assists (career-high).
Mark Williams is officially here
With questions around so many players this year, even LaMelo Ball who continues to be subject to hypothetical trade rumors, only Brandon Miller and Mark Williams seem to have a future that's set in stone. Williams is a free agent after next season, but he's proving why he should be extended rather than traded away.
Since December 30, the center from Duke University has averaged 16.4 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game. Those numbers aren't All-NBA level, but they're something the Hornets have missed for so long. They're also not bad for the third or even fourth option on an NBA offense.
Williams also just turned 23 last month, so he's right there in terms of age with Ball and Miller. Those three should be untouchable this year, and they should all be part of the long-term building plan. Williams is proving that he's a bigger part of that than initially anticipated.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Mark Williams' big night was not enough as Hornets collapse in 4th quarter in Phoenix
Who are the Charlotte Hornets' most realistic trade pieces?
This wild stat puts LaMelo Ball in the same company as Wilt Chamberlain
NBA analyst suggests Hornets should 'poke around' to see what LaMelo Ball's value is