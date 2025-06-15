All Hornets

Mark Williams is mic’d up, loving hockey while waiting on the Hornets' decision

The Charlotte Hornets' big man was mic'd up for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Schuyler Callihan

Jan 12, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams (5) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Rumors and uncertainty regarding the future of Mark Williams don't seem to be impacting his ability to enjoy the offseason, which is a good thing. The constant conversation of where he'll play next season can be tiring, especially for the man who has to live it.

Since the season came to an end, Williams has been doing his thing in the gym to improve his game, but he also found a love for hockey by watching the Stanley Cup playoffs. The Hronets' center has been tweeting about games over the last few weeks and earlier this week, he was on hand for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers.

What makes it even better? The NHL had him mic'd up while sitting right behind the glass.

Williams wasn't as animated as Carolina Panthers' wide receiver Xavier Legette, who had social media in tears from laughing so hard when he visited a Carolina Hurricanes game, but he was definitely into the energy and excitement surrounding the game.

Williams is extension-eligible this offseason, but the general feeling is that the Hornets are unlikely to make an offer this summer.

Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

