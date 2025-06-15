Mark Williams is mic’d up, loving hockey while waiting on the Hornets' decision
Rumors and uncertainty regarding the future of Mark Williams don't seem to be impacting his ability to enjoy the offseason, which is a good thing. The constant conversation of where he'll play next season can be tiring, especially for the man who has to live it.
Since the season came to an end, Williams has been doing his thing in the gym to improve his game, but he also found a love for hockey by watching the Stanley Cup playoffs. The Hronets' center has been tweeting about games over the last few weeks and earlier this week, he was on hand for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers.
What makes it even better? The NHL had him mic'd up while sitting right behind the glass.
Williams wasn't as animated as Carolina Panthers' wide receiver Xavier Legette, who had social media in tears from laughing so hard when he visited a Carolina Hurricanes game, but he was definitely into the energy and excitement surrounding the game.
Williams is extension-eligible this offseason, but the general feeling is that the Hornets are unlikely to make an offer this summer.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
How far can the Hornets climb on draft night? These teams could make a deal
Hornets add attitude, Rockets add firepower in this Miles Bridges mock trade
Why the Hornets will likely wait until after the draft to make any significant trades
This mock trade is two deals in one — and it sends Miles Bridges to the Clippers