Mark Williams making history in breakout season with Hornets
In a season filled with emerging NBA talent, Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams is quietly putting together a historic campaign that demands attention. The former 2022 first-round pick is achieving statistical milestones that place him in unprecedented territory.
Williams has established himself as the first player in NBA history to average 22.7 points, 14.9 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per 36 minutes (minimum 50 minutes played). These numbers not only highlight his exceptional efficiency but also suggest the young center could be on the verge of stardom.
Since returning from injury in early December, Williams has transformed into a near double-double machine for the Hornets. His recent statistics tell the story of a player coming into his own: 14.4 points per game, 9.5 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks, all while maintaining an impressive 61.6% shooting percentage from the field.
Perhaps most notably, Williams has recorded six double-doubles in just 17 games, including a streak of four consecutive double-doubles that ended last night in Memphis.
The consistency Williams has shown, particularly in his recent performances, indicates this may be more than just a hot streak. His ability to impact both ends of the floor while maintaining elite efficiency makes him a valuable cornerstone for Charlotte's future. The Hornets' investment in Williams through the 2022 draft appears to be paying dividends sooner than expected.
As the season progresses, Williams' development will be worth watching closely. If he can maintain this level of production while potentially seeing increased playing time, he could emerge as one of the NBA's most promising young centers. For now, he's already etching his name in the record books with a combination of scoring, rebounding, and shot-blocking.
