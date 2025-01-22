Score predictions for Hornets vs. Grizzlies: Can Charlotte Make it Four Straight?
All of a sudden, the Charlotte Hornets are playing good basketball having won three straight as they head to Memphis to take on the Grizzlies in what will be their final road game until February 9th.
Our picks are in. Here's how our crew sees tonight's game playing out.
Ali Jawad: Grizzlies 121, Hornets 105
The Hornets have gone on an impressive three-game win streak. However, they face one of their toughest tests yet on Wednesday night against the Grizzlies, who lead the NBA in both points per game and field goals made. While the Hornets' recent momentum is encouraging, containing Memphis's high-octane offense presents a significant challenge. To pull off the upset, Charlotte will need either a strong defensive execution—particularly in transition—or match the Grizzlies' offensive firepower with shooting efficiency and ball movement of their own.
Matt Alquiza: Grizzlies 118, Hornets 100
Memphis is a well-oiled machine right now that should have no problem dispatching Charlotte. Mark Williams will have his hands full with the Grizzlies’ frontcourt duo, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Zach Edey, and I don’t foresee a path that ends with the Hornets being able to slow the duo down.
Zach Roberts: Grizzlies 115, Hornets 102
The Grizzlies are top six in defensive and offensive rating, and the Hornets are nowhere close to that. They’re playing inspired ball, but it’s been against the Suns, Jazz, and ultra-banged-up Mavs. This one shouldn’t be too close.
Albert Böttcher: Grizzlies 120, Hornets 106
It's been a fun and much-needed winning streak for the Hornets but it probably comes to an end tonight. Memphis is a deep, well-coached team that's especially strong at home, where they have a 16-5 record. As long as Charlotte shows some effort, I wouldn't be disappointed with a loss.
