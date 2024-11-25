Mark Williams, Nick Richards officially begin rehab stint en route to rejoining Hornets
For once, the Charlotte Hornets have been given some encouraging injury news. Both Mark Williams and Nick Richards are beginning a rehab assignment with the Greensboro Swarm, meaning they're one major step closer to rejoining the NBA team. Speaking of that team, they, especially the frontcourt, have been swamped by major injuries, so either Richards or Williams is needed back sooner rather than later.
Nick Richards has played just 138 minutes in total. Mark Williams hasn't seen the court and was limited to just 19 games last season, too. Both have officially been transferred to the Greensboro Swarm so they can begin rehab assignments. They are officially practicing with the G-League team today.
It is unclear how long the rehab assignments will be. Both will need to get back up to game speed, which may take longer for Williams. The last time he played an NBA game was December 8, 2023. It's been almost a calendar year off, while Richards appeared in five games this season.
The Hornets just lost Grant Williams for the season to a torn ACL, leaving their frontcourt full of injured bodies. Miles Bridges is also temporarily out, which has left big minutes for Moussa Diabate, Tidjane Salaun, and Taj Gibson.
It has been a steady diet of bad injury news for the Hornets over the first 16 games this season, but seeing Williams and Richards closer than ever to getting back in the rotation is a welcome and positive development.
