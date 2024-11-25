Score predictions for Hornets vs. Magic
The Charlotte Hornets return to Spectrum Center Monday night for a divisional clash with the surging Orlando Magic, kicking off a five-game homestand.
Here is how our staff sees tonight's matchup shaking out.
Zachary Roberts: Magic 110, Hornets 103
The Hornets were thoroughly outplayed the last time they faced Orlando, and that was with the help of a brilliant LaMelo Ball outing. Charlotte is somehow even more banged up than they were last time, and the Magic are 5-1 since that first matchup with Charlotte. The Hornets play well at home, but they're just too outmanned in this one.
Carson Cash: Magic 112, Hornets 98
LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller are on fire right now, but injuries keep piling up for the Hornets. The Magic have been solid, winning four of their last five games even without Paolo Banchero. In their last matchup, Orlando dominated Charlotte 114-89, and it’s hard to see things being much different this time. The Hornets’ backcourt might keep it close for a while, but the Magic’s talented roster should carry them to another win.
Ali Jawad: Magic 110, Hornets 92
LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller scored a combined total of 82 points on Saturday night, but their efforts were not enough to secure a victory. To give the Hornets a chance to win against an opponent that has won four of its last five games, the duo will likely need to deliver a similar performance.
Albert Böttcher: Magic 117, Hornets 97
Orlando stifled Charlotte's offense when the two teams met earlier this season, and it looks like that will be the case again tonight. Charles Lee will miss almost all of his big men while the Magic are on a roll and continue to sport the best defense in the NBA. As unrealistic as it is, I think the only way the Hornets stand a chance is if either Miller or Ball can have another huge performance.
