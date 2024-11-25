All Hornets

Score predictions for Hornets vs. Magic

Picking tonight's game between Charlotte and Orlando.

Schuyler Callihan

Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Charlotte Hornets return to Spectrum Center Monday night for a divisional clash with the surging Orlando Magic, kicking off a five-game homestand.

Here is how our staff sees tonight's matchup shaking out.

Zachary Roberts: Magic 110, Hornets 103

The Hornets were thoroughly outplayed the last time they faced Orlando, and that was with the help of a brilliant LaMelo Ball outing. Charlotte is somehow even more banged up than they were last time, and the Magic are 5-1 since that first matchup with Charlotte. The Hornets play well at home, but they're just too outmanned in this one.

Carson Cash: Magic 112, Hornets 98

LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller are on fire right now, but injuries keep piling up for the Hornets. The Magic have been solid, winning four of their last five games even without Paolo Banchero. In their last matchup, Orlando dominated Charlotte 114-89, and it’s hard to see things being much different this time. The Hornets’ backcourt might keep it close for a while, but the Magic’s talented roster should carry them to another win.

Ali Jawad: Magic 110, Hornets 92

LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller scored a combined total of 82 points on Saturday night, but their efforts were not enough to secure a victory. To give the Hornets a chance to win against an opponent that has won four of its last five games, the duo will likely need to deliver a similar performance.

Albert Böttcher: Magic 117, Hornets 97

Orlando stifled Charlotte's offense when the two teams met earlier this season, and it looks like that will be the case again tonight. Charles Lee will miss almost all of his big men while the Magic are on a roll and continue to sport the best defense in the NBA. As unrealistic as it is, I think the only way the Hornets stand a chance is if either Miller or Ball can have another huge performance.

MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI

Injury report: Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr.'s status revealed vs. Hornets

Brandon Miller just did something only Steph Curry has ever done

Spread & over/under predictions for Magic at Hornets

Where the Hornets' 'big three' ranks among NBA teams

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

schuylercallihan(at)gmail.com  Twitter:@Callihan_ Schuyler Callihan is the lead publisher of Mountaineers Now, All Panthers, and All Hornets on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. He took over publishing duties of All Panthers in 2020 and wanted to expand his professional coverage in the Queen City by running the operations at All Hornets. Schuyler attended Bethany College in Bethany, West Virginia before finishing up his schooling at Alamance Community College in Graham, North Carolina. The Wheeling, West Virginia native made the move to North Carolina in 2015 and has been in Charlotte since 2021.

Home/News