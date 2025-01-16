Mark Williams on how the Core Four turned in a winning outing: 'We did great'
Mark Williams had a career-high 31 points and added 13 rebounds in the Charlotte Hornets game last night. He helped lead the Hornets to a hard-fought win over the Utah Jazz, but he was hardly alone. All four members of the core four, which is essentially the starters minus Josh Green, scored 20 or more points.
Mark Williams addresses how stars helped guide Hornets to a much-needed win
Hornets center Mark Williams led the charge in a comeback victory over the Jazz in Utah on Wednesday night. Afterwards, he was asked about those four stars, himself, LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and Miles Bridges, coming together to get the win.
"We did great," the big man said. "We moved the ball, and did well on defense. We gave up a lot of points in the first quarter, but I think in the second half we really locked in. We did enough to get the win tonight."
Williams' career night came just hours after the Hornets really committed to him. They traded Nick Richards to the Phoenix Suns, depleting the depth chart of legitimate centers and removing a key depth piece behind someone who's suffered from injuries a lot in his NBA career.
He responded emphatically, rewarding the Hornets' faith in him. He's been playing very well over the last few games, but tonight's breakout proves that the Hornets made the right choice in keeping him and trading Richards away.
The center helped erase a seven-point deficit going into the fourth quarter. 15 of his 31 points came in the final frame. He was aided by 27 points, six rebounds, and nine assists from LaMelo Ball. Brandon Miller also scored 20, and Miles Bridges added 25 and 10 rebounds.
