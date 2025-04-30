Tre Mann is back on the court which is a great sign for the Charlotte Hornets
Although the 2024-2025 NBA regular season came to a close earlier this month, two Hornets players have already started the process of preparing for next season.
On Friday, Moussa Diabate and Tre Mann were shown training together, on the Instagram page of renowned sports performance specialist Dr. Chad Teague.
Teague, the founder of Code Chiro, is a chiropractor/musculoskeletal specialist who is known for his work with professional athletes. While recovering from a back injury that forced him to visit the majority of the 2024-2025 season, Mann has been training with Teague throughout his recovery process.
Before having to shut his season down, Mann was playing the best basketball of his career during what would have been his first full season in Charlotte. Through 13 games, he was averaging 14.1 points and 3.0 assists per game while shooting 43.5% from the field.
Mann enters the summer as a restricted free agent, so it is still unclear if he will return next season. However, a recent social media post of his hinted at a potential return to Charlotte.
Diabate is also coming off the best season of his career, playing 71 games this season while averaging 5.7 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.
The two players coming together to put in some work should be an encouraging sign for Hornets fans that are hoping for a successful rebuild.
