Miles Bridges offers something the Charlotte Hornets can't afford to part with
As the season winds down, yet another off-season of rebuilding awaits the Hornets franchise.
While the team looks to make some advantageous moves via the NBA Draft and free agency, they also have the opportunity to leverage some of their more talented and productive players as trade chips over the next few years.
With that being said, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported that the Hornets had no interest in trading LaMelo Ball.
Miles Bridges, however, could be the team's most moveable piece despite recently signing a three-year, $75 million contract this offseason.
His trade value is likely at an all-time high, as he hovers near a career-high scoring average (20.6 ppg) this season. Besides his success as a scorer, this is clearly his best season as a professional. Bridges is averaging career highs in rebounds (7.6) and assists (3.9).
It's become obvious that you will not have a successful team with Miles Bridges as your primary/secondary scorer, but he also proved to be a solid scorer who is capable of creating his own shot and comfortably catching and shooting.
With that being said, I would expect the Hornets to hold off on trading him. If Charlotte were to acquire enough pieces Bridges could serve as a “Sixth Man” type of player, eventually providing value to a winning team.
While the talent on this team is undeniable, they seem to constantly get hit by the injury bug. Key contributors like LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and Grant Williams have all had to shut their season down due to injuries. Players like Ball, specifically, have struggled to stay healthy throughout their entire careers, only playing more than 50 games in a season once.
Bridges on the other hand, is an Iron Man compared to some of his other Hornets teammates. Throughout his six-year career, he has never played less than 60 games in a season. As this team starts to eventually improve, having guys like Bridges who consistently play the majority of the season will be vital down the stretch.
If the Hornets can pair a generational prospect like Cooper Flagg with a playmaking star like LaMelo Ball, they seem poised to make some legitimate playoff runs in the future.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Dalton Knecht should be on the Hornets' radar this offseason
Another year for Taj Gibson in Charlotte? Charles Lee gives his thoughts
Describing each member of the Charlotte Hornets' core with one word
Charlotte Hornets rookie KJ Simpson is figuring out life in the NBA