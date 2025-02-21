Miles Bridges opens up on Mark Williams' shocking return to the Hornets
For a few days, it looked like the Charlotte Hornets were losing Mark Williams. They had traded him to the Los Angeles Lakers. Then, a few days later, Williams was back, and after the All-Star break, started in the win over the Lakers.
Williams sat out the second half of a back-to-back last night, but Miles Bridges scored a season high 36 points in the loss to the Denver Nuggets. Afterward, he spoke about getting Williams back and making sure he knows he's wanted.
"Mark (Williams) is like a brother to us, just welcoming him back with open arms and letting him know that he's wanted here," Bridges said after scoring 36 points and adding 13 rebounds and seven assists. "That's the biggest thing—him knowing that he got a home here in Charlotte, and he's gonna continue to play and give his all to us."
For a brief moment, Williams was in a limbo in which neither team seemed to want him. The Hornets traded him, the Lakers sent him back, and Charlotte was reportedly looking into options to dispute. They never did, and Williams came back to Charlotte and rejoined the Hornets on Thursday night.
Williams firmly believes his health wasn't the sole reason for the failed physical, but regardless, he's back with the Hornets at least until the summer when trades become possible again. For the time being, he's a Hornet, and Bridges, the oldest starter for Charlotte, expects his young teammate to continue playing hard and playing well.
Given his injury past and the fact that he was just out of basketball for about two weeks, Williams sat last night, but he should be good to go for tomorrow night's matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers. The same is likely true of LaMelo Ball, who was resting his ankle on Friday.
