Miles Bridges shares LeBron-inspired pool selfie
The Charlotte Hornets are going through a lot of changes this offseason, but one thing hasn’t changed. Miles Bridges is still at the heart of the team.
He’s had his share of off-the-court drama, sure, but Bridges is also one of the longest-tenured players and a veteran the younger guys look up to. Under coach Charles Lee, he’s a leader in the locker room, and his presence matters.
Recently, Bridges showed that leadership in a fun way, posting his own take on the famous LeBron James pool selfie.
“Smiling thru it all!! Can’t believe this my life!!!” he wrote.
It might seem small, but moments like this matter. With so many new players, seeing Bridges just having fun sets the tone for the team.
Bridges is leading by example, and the Hornets aren’t just bringing in talent.
They’re building a team that gets along and plays well together. If they keep up this energy, Charlotte could have one of the NBA’s tightest locker rooms.
What does Bridges mean to the Hornets?
Simply put, he means a lot. The Hornets haven’t had many homegrown stars, and the ones they do usually leave or fade away.
Bridges has never asked to be traded and honestly, he’s a big part of what the Hornets are becoming in the Eastern Conference.
Sure, LaMelo Ball might be known as the franchise player, but Bridges is the guy everyone leans on. There’s a reason he’s had the career he’s had as his reputation is focused on loyalty and being someone the team rely on when it comes to being on the court.
He keeps the team together, and just makes the team feel like a real squad.
How safe is Bridges in Charlotte?
It’s possible they make a move later in the season or during the offseason. Bridges has two years left on his $50 million deal, so he could be attractive if Charlotte wants to upgrade, maybe at center.
There are other wings who can step up, so a trade could happen if the right deal comes along. No matter what, Bridges has already made a mark, and Charlotte’s going to feel it for a long time.
