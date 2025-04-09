Miles Bridges vouches for KJ Simpson after scary Jaylen Wells foul
The Charlotte Hornets lost to the Memphis Grizzlies last night, but the biggest story wasn't a win/loss or an individual performance. It was one foul. Jaylen Wells dunked on a fastbreak. KJ Simpson was trying to defend it and ended up running into Wells while he was up in the air. It sent him careening into the ground.
He had to be stretchered off and taken to a hospital, and referees reviewed and determined that Simpson had committed a flagrant two foul. That got him immediately ejected. After the game, Miles Bridges spoke about the scary fall and vouched for his teammate.
"The only thing we could do is just pray for Jaylen Wells. He's a great guy. I talked to him a couple times; seems like a great kid, and it's very unfortunate what happened to him," Bridges said in postgame. "I know KJ (Simpson) is not a dirty guy, so it was just an unfortunate situation."
Bridges acknowledged that he'd heard a positive update but reiterated that he's personally thinking of and praying for the Memphis Grizzlies rookie. Wells was the 39th pick in the 2024 draft, and Simpson went three picks later to Charlotte.
Bridges added that "you can tell" Simpson is dejected about what happened. "KJ is a good kid... all we can do is just be there for him and he wants to be there for Jaylen, too," the forward said. Simpson was effusive with his apologies on X after the incident, saying he was sorry multiple times and mentioning Wells so he'd be sure to see it. Wells saw it and responded, saying, "Much love brother. Thank you."
