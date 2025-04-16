Miles Bridges wants to turn Charlotte around and become an 'annual playoff team'
Miles Bridges is the longest-tenured Hornet on the roster, and his main priority remains winning with the Charlotte Hornets and getting them back to the playoffs. Bridges has spent six seasons with the organization and has yet to get a taste of the postseason.
Although the Hornets made the NBA Play-In Tournament twice in his tenure, the Hornets were blown out in both appearances, which has left a sour taste for Bridges ever since.
There was a lot of excitement and hope heading into the season with a new head coach in Charles Lee and a healthy roster (at the time) with more depth than in previous years. However, the 2024-2025 season didn't go as planned, as the Hornets finished with just 19 wins on the year, their lowest since the 2011-12 season.
Despite the disappointing season, Bridges has remained optimistic about the Hornets and clearly wants to be a part of the team's future.
"I want to turn the city of Charlotte around, become an annual playoff team, and fight for a championship one day. I just have to keep on working, and I'm going to have the guys in the gym a lot this summer. So, we all have the same mindset."- Miles Bridges
Having a player on a roster that wants to win as much as Bridges does is great, but it won't matter much if the other players on the team don't have the same mindset.
The Hornets haven't made the playoffs since the 2015-16 season, which is the longest current playoff drought in the NBA. They also have just 67 wins across the last three seasons, which leaves the question: What's going to change?
Well, if the Hornets can establish a winning culture, have a good off-season, and are healthy, things may not be as bleak as they seem.
It's one thing to say what Bridges said and have those aspirations, but it's another to actually make them happen. Will Bridges and the Hornets be able to turn the franchise around in the coming year? Or will they just be words with no actions?
