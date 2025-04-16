All Hornets

Ranking the Charlotte Hornets' top trade assets heading into the summer

The Hornets have a few key players they could move on from.

Zach Roberts

Apr 13, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Charlotte Hornets center Jusuf Nurkic (11) shoots during the second half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images
Apr 13, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Charlotte Hornets center Jusuf Nurkic (11) shoots during the second half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images / Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images
It's officially the offseason for lottery teams, which means the Charlotte Hornets can start making plans for the future. That includes determining who will or won't be shipped out after a 19-win season once the window opens for trading again. The Hornets definitely have some interesting trade assets, though.

5. Mark Williams

Nell Redmond-Imagn Images
Apr 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams (5) reacts to an official’s call during the second half against the Chicago Bulls at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-Imagn Images / Nell Redmond-Imagn Images

Mark Williams might be the most likely trade candidate given what transpired at the trade deadline. However, he's fifth on this list because the Hornets can't trade both Nurkic and Williams and have one undersized center (Moussa Diabate) on the roster. That said, Williams has the best chance to bring back a haul. It just depends on what the Hornets ultimately want to do.

4. Nick Smith Jr.

Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images
Apr 9, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Charlotte Hornets guard Nick Smith Jr. (8) dribbles the ball up court against the Toronto Raptors during the fourth quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images / Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

At times, Nick Smith Jr. looked like an NBA guard. At others, he looked like a G-League player. Smith is young enough to do well with a fresh start and young enough for teams to consider taking that chance. He just might get buried in Charlotte, and he hasn't done enough to warrant big playing time next year. He's young, cheap, and easy to move.

3. Josh Green

Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images
Mar 25, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Josh Green (10) drives in and scores during the second half against the Orlando Magic at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images / Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images

No matter who the Hornets draft (Ace Bailey, VJ Edgecombe, Dylan Harper, Cooper Flagg, or someone else if they're unlucky in the lottery), Josh Green's spot in the lineup is not safe. He's the most expendable starter, and the versatility of others means the Hornets can slide players around, always pushing Green to the bench, though. Would he be a good bench player? Sure, but the Hornets would be wise to trade him for whatever they can get, and teams will have interest in a 3-and-D wing.

2. Miles Bridges

Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images
Apr 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) warms up before the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images / Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images

Miles Bridges may have played really well down the stretch, but he's still on the older side of the Hornets' core. That plus his lucrative contract means he's possibly a goner this offseason. Bridges wants to stick around, but tons of teams will be interested in two years of a relatively young wing who can average 20 points a night.

1. Jusuf Nurkic

Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images
Apr 9, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Charlotte Hornets center Jusuf Nurkic (11) arrives at the Scotiabank Arena before a game against the Toronto Raptors. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images / Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

There's no scenario where the Hornets need a 30-year-old center making $17.5 million. There is a scenario where an expiring contract could be useful for a team looking to make a playoff run next season. If a team is going all-in and needs a center, then Nurkic would be an ideal addition. He won't bring back the biggest return, but he's probably the easiest to trade.

