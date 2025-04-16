Ranking the Charlotte Hornets' top trade assets heading into the summer
It's officially the offseason for lottery teams, which means the Charlotte Hornets can start making plans for the future. That includes determining who will or won't be shipped out after a 19-win season once the window opens for trading again. The Hornets definitely have some interesting trade assets, though.
5. Mark Williams
Mark Williams might be the most likely trade candidate given what transpired at the trade deadline. However, he's fifth on this list because the Hornets can't trade both Nurkic and Williams and have one undersized center (Moussa Diabate) on the roster. That said, Williams has the best chance to bring back a haul. It just depends on what the Hornets ultimately want to do.
4. Nick Smith Jr.
At times, Nick Smith Jr. looked like an NBA guard. At others, he looked like a G-League player. Smith is young enough to do well with a fresh start and young enough for teams to consider taking that chance. He just might get buried in Charlotte, and he hasn't done enough to warrant big playing time next year. He's young, cheap, and easy to move.
3. Josh Green
No matter who the Hornets draft (Ace Bailey, VJ Edgecombe, Dylan Harper, Cooper Flagg, or someone else if they're unlucky in the lottery), Josh Green's spot in the lineup is not safe. He's the most expendable starter, and the versatility of others means the Hornets can slide players around, always pushing Green to the bench, though. Would he be a good bench player? Sure, but the Hornets would be wise to trade him for whatever they can get, and teams will have interest in a 3-and-D wing.
2. Miles Bridges
Miles Bridges may have played really well down the stretch, but he's still on the older side of the Hornets' core. That plus his lucrative contract means he's possibly a goner this offseason. Bridges wants to stick around, but tons of teams will be interested in two years of a relatively young wing who can average 20 points a night.
1. Jusuf Nurkic
There's no scenario where the Hornets need a 30-year-old center making $17.5 million. There is a scenario where an expiring contract could be useful for a team looking to make a playoff run next season. If a team is going all-in and needs a center, then Nurkic would be an ideal addition. He won't bring back the biggest return, but he's probably the easiest to trade.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Analyzing Moussa Diabaté's breakout season with the Charlotte Hornets
Seth Curry hopes to remain with hometown team next season
Taj Gibson gives high praise of Miles Bridges, calls the Hornets forward an All-Star