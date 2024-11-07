Brandon Miller, Charles Lee compliment LaMelo Ball's court vision, IQ after half-court lob against Detroit
LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets have turned the Spectrum Center into a highlight factory. The bodacious lead guard has the ability to throw up shots and make laser-like passes from anywhere on the court, and his most recent exploit, a beyond half-court lob to a streaking Brandon Miller, elicited gobs of praise from his coach and teammate following Wednesday's action. Check out the play below.
It's more than just flash. Passes like this are functional.
Ball's ability to pick out his teammates in transition is one of his deadliest weapons in an arsenal full of them. His quick trigger passes with archer-esque accuracy force defenses to be on their toes the second a Hornets player hauls in a defensive rebound, creating an advantage for Charlotte that spans the length of the shot clock. LaMelo's head coach is frequently left dumbfounded by his point guard's brilliance.
Lee: 'Is somebody there?'
"Sometimes he actually throws it and I'm like 'is somebody there?' and then you see Brandon flying through air. Those two have such a great connection. And LaMelo always has his head up which is great, so it's a cool moment for them to be able to connect."
For the majority of his career, the answer to 'is somebody there?' was yes. Miles Bridges. The duo formally known as Air BnB took the post-covid NBA by storm with highlight dunks that electrified stadiums all over the continent, drawing previously blind eyes to the joys Hornets basketball. LaMelo's new dance partner (although he still tangos with Miles Bridges from time-to-time) praised his floor general post game.
Miller: 'That was a crazy pass'
"I said it and I'll keep on saying it: that was a crazy pass. LaMelo's IQ is off the charts. He can make passes like that from anywhere on the court. I think the eye contact (to signify the lob) came maybe when I crossed half court? He's going to do a great job and keep getting better with that of course."
Last night was just another highlight in the ever-growing rolodex that LaMelo Ball is racking up. His next chance to go viral will come on Thursday night when the Indiana Pacers come to town. Tip-off for that contest is scheduled for 7 P.M. at the Spectrum Center.
