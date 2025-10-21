Minimal flash, all fundamentals: Kon Knueppel's defensive acumen deserves respect
Kon Knueppel, the Charlotte Hornets' first overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, is known for his offensive acumen.
The 6'6" sharpshooter is the ideal connective piece in the modern NBA, impacting winning basketball with secondary playmaking, sharp decision making, and silky footwork in the restricted area. He's a throwback player that wins with strength, smarts, and craft, instead of elite physical tools and jump-out-of-the-gym athleticism.
Knueppel's lack of elite physical tools have created a fascinating discourse around his defense, and evaluations of Kon on the defensive end of the floor vary based on the preferences of the evaluator. How you feel about Kon's defense paints a picture of what you value in a defender, creating the conundrum of evaluating Knueppel as a defender.
Knueppel's steady, yet unspectacular defense
When you think of an elite defensive player in the NBA, who comes to mind?
Is it Dyson Daniels or Herb Jones? Two wings who stuff the stat sheet with steals and blocks, creating chaos on the perimeter? Maybe Toumani Camara or Lu Dort? Two wings who swallow opposing wings with a disruptive combination of size, lateral agility and IQ?
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder here.
Both of those archetypes are incredibly valuable cogs in the functioning machine of an NBA defense, but the former of the bunch get the headlines. Flashy defensive playmakers are lauded and lead the marquee of the NBA All-Defense teams, whereas more solid play-to-play defenders are happy doing the grunt work and receiving praise from the NBA hipster community.
Kon Knueppel will never be lumped in the Daniels or Jones of the world.
If Knueppel gets out of position, he doesn't have the requisite measurables or athleticism to make up for any lapses in positioning. If he's beat, he's beat.
Take this play against the Memphis Grizzlies for example.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope got a step on Knueppel in transition and Kon was at the mercy of the ball handler. KCP took two hard dribbles, blew by Kon, and finished through the contact for the bucket.
This is where Knueppel will always be deficient on defense. Unlike some of his contemporaries on the wing, he has no 'break glass in case of emergency' tool (a la Amen Thompson's nuclear athleticism or Jalen Williams' +9.75 inch wingspan) that allows him to recover from a lack of positioning.
If recoverability and event creation are important to an evaluator, Knueppel will never earn a passing grade.
However, in a true one-on-one setting, Knueppel can more than hold his own.
Later in the same game against Memphis, Knueppel squared up with fellow rookie Javon Small in transition.
Kon showed picture perfect footwork, a strong base, and impeccable timing with his hands to force the jump ball. In these situations, he's a legitimately impactful wing defender against legitimate competition.
Watch above as Knueppel forces All-NBA point guard Jalen Brunson, who was on an absolute heater against Charlotte, to pass the ball.
Kon mirrored every step the tricky point guard made, never over-committing amidst a flurry of crossovers and step backs. Knueppel has borderline elite footwork when defending on the perimeter, and his basketball IQ can be weaponized in concert with that footwork to wall off ball handlers who may have physical advantages over the 20-year-old rookie.
Brandon Miller will guard the opposition's number one option most nights, but Charlotte can feel comfortable with Knueppel checking stars on the other side of the floor in cross-match scenarios. It won't show up on the stat sheet, but those who watch closely will see Knueppel's possession-to-possession, solid defensive play.
Will Knueppel ever be a shut down wing defender who makes an All-Defense team? No. But, can he defend at a high enough level to not get played off the floor come playoff time? Absolutely.
Knueppel's steady hand on offense has led every conversation about his potential impact in the NBA, but it's about time to put some respect on his defensive acumen too.
