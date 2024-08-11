Montrezl Harrell Reveals Details Behind His Exit From Charlotte
The Charlotte Hornets traded for Montrezl Harrell at the 2022 trade deadline to bolster frontcourt depth in pursue of a playoff spot. Harrell was on an expiring contract at the time, but after a successful 25 game stint there was interest in re-signing Harrell. However, after an off-season arrest involving possession of Marijuana, the Hornets decided to move on.
Harrell has now spoken out via an article in the Players Tribune, addressing his reputation around the league and addressing his exit from Charlotte. Read the full article below, or scroll down for the excerpt about Harrell's time with the Hornets.
"While I was with Charlotte, in 2022, the police found weed in my car and gave me a citation. They were asking me all these questions about the league. Man, I told his ass Jokić was the hardest player to guard. I’m over there talking about basketball. I ain’t giving this motherf***** no reason, you feel me? Then I finished my drive to Louisville and went on about my day. I never so much as saw the inside of a police car.
"But when the video of the stop leaked, the story popped. I was seeing headlines saying three pounds. It was less than a pound. I was seeing headlines about “trafficking.” Trafficking??? It wasn’t even given to my friends — this was personal smoke. No matter how you cut it, it just wasn’t the picture they were trying to paint. But it wasn’t a good look for the team, which I understand. After that, Charlotte didn’t want anything to do with me."
At first glance this might seem unfair from Charlotte's perspective. However, Harrell's story is missing important context. The Hornets drafted center Mark Williams in the 2022 off-season, as well as having young players Kai Jones and Nick Richards on the roster. Also that summer, the Hornets were dealing with another a difficult PR situation with Miles Bridges being charged with domestic abuse. Both these two situations will have had an impact on the team's decision on Harrell's future.
This is a pertinent reminder of the dangers society faces when they believe everything reported on the internet.
