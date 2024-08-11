Should the Charlotte Hornets Extend Tre Mann?
The Charlotte Hornets traded for Tre Mann at last year's trade deadline. Mann was the most promising player in the trade, which also included Vasilije Micic and Davis Bertans. Now, as he enters the final year of his rookie contract after being drafted 18th overall in 2021, he is eligible for a contract extension. The deadline for this is October 21st, the day before the NBA regular season begins. But the question remains: has Mann proven himself enough to earn an extension?
After the mid-season trade last year, Tre Mann started all of the remaining 28 games, mostly as a shooting guard but also playing some point guard. In 31 minutes per game, he averaged 11.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.7 steals, 0.1 blocks, and 2.0 turnovers, while shooting 45% from the field and 36% from three-point range, despite a lower-than-average number of attempts. These solid stats were backed up by his performance on the court, where he demonstrated his ability to score, create plays, and contribute with high energy in rebounding and off-ball defense. Looking ahead to the 2024-25 season, Mann's role is expected to change significantly.
Both Josh Green and Cody Martin provide better on-ball perimeter defense compared to Tre Mann, which is important next to LaMelo Ball, who has needed to be hidden defensively so far in his career. This makes it unlikely that Mann will be a starter. His offensive versatility and active off-ball defense seem better suited for a 6th man role off the bench. If the team agrees with this assessment, offering him an extension before seeing him perform in this role could be risky proposition. That's why I don't expect the Hornets to agree to an extension this summer.
In the previous two seasons, only seven players who were not starting-caliber extended their contracts with their team off their rookie deal, and all of them were drafted by their team. Mann, on the other hand, was traded to Charlotte and hasn't had four years to settle in the city, build a support network, or establish a community. It's reasonable to assume he won't have the same level of loyalty as other players who were drafted by their team and have spent their entire rookie contract with them.
If Mann had an outstanding training camp and pre-season, it could motivate the front office to secure his contract early before his value increases during the season. In this case, any agreement would likely need to be very team-friendly. The Hornets already have over $50 million per year committed to non-starting players for at least the next two years. A good benchmark for Mann's potential contract could be Payton Pritchard's 4-year, $30 million rookie extension signed last summer. Considering inflation and the rising salary cap, and Charlotte's future finances, a three year deal around $25 million, seems reasonable.
Ultimately, I believe both parties will want to wait and see how the 2024-25 season unfolds before agreeing on a contract. Mann will be a restricted free agent next offseason, so Charlotte would still retain some control over his future. Mann's potential outcomes for the season are varied—he could end up starting or be surpassed by Seth Curry or Nick Smith Jr. in the rotation. Given this uncertainty, it seems unlikely that any deal will be made before the season starts.
