Vasilije Micic Reveals His Surprising First Day With the Hornets

Micic spoke to 'Basket News' about his mid-season move to the Hornets

James Plowright

Apr 7, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Vasilije Micic (22) during the second quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-USA TODAY Sports
Vasilije Micic was acquired by the Charlotte Hornets at February's trade deadline is part of the Gordon Hayward trade, along with Tre Mann and Davis Bertans. Despite being 30 years old, this was the first time Micic had ever changed teams mid-season as trades don't occur in European basketball. Micic spoke to 'Basket News' and shared his experience.

On the day he was traded and his first game...

"I didn't even know I was going to play. I was going to play the next game in my mind, then I came that morning on an early flight. When they told me you have to go through the set plays I was shocked honestly, because I was tired as hell. I was packing the night before, and coach (Steve Clifford) said let's go through the set-ups. What could I say, I had to play. "

Vasilijie Micic

Despite Micic's reservations, he had an impressive first game finishing with an efficient 18 Points and 9 Assists in a win over Memphis. Micic settled well into his role as a starter, in 21 games averaging 29 MPG 11.8 PTS 2.4 REB 6.3 AST 2.3 TO while shooting 45% from the field and 30.5% from three.

For the upcoming season, Micic projects to be the team's primary back-up point guard behind LaMelo Ball. Although, he may be in a training camp battle with Tre Mann who ended up playing at shooting guard last season due to injuries.

You can watch the full interview with Micic below

Twitter: @British_Buzz Linked In: James Plowright Muck Rack: James Plowright About Me Bylines for: Sports Illustrated, Sky Sports NBA, SB Nation, Queen City Hoops Based in Manchester in the United Kingdom, I have covered the Charlotte Hornets since 2008. When I was 16 years old I won a blogging competition on Bobcats.com, this ignited my passion for journalism and since then I went on to write for a variety of blogs; Hornets Planet, Queen City Hoops and At The Hive. In 2022 I took on the role as site content manager for the Charlotte Hornets Fannation site (AllHornets.com).  I am also the founder of the All Hornets Podcast Network, having recorded over 350+ Hornets related podcasts.  Awards - The All Hornets podcast was nominated for "Best Team Podcast" in the 2022 Sports Podcast Awards.  - I was nominated for "Sports Writer of the Year" in 2013 for LSU Media while studying my B.A in History and International Relations at Loughborough University. 

