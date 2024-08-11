Vasilije Micic Reveals His Surprising First Day With the Hornets
Vasilije Micic was acquired by the Charlotte Hornets at February's trade deadline is part of the Gordon Hayward trade, along with Tre Mann and Davis Bertans. Despite being 30 years old, this was the first time Micic had ever changed teams mid-season as trades don't occur in European basketball. Micic spoke to 'Basket News' and shared his experience.
On the day he was traded and his first game...
"I didn't even know I was going to play. I was going to play the next game in my mind, then I came that morning on an early flight. When they told me you have to go through the set plays I was shocked honestly, because I was tired as hell. I was packing the night before, and coach (Steve Clifford) said let's go through the set-ups. What could I say, I had to play. "- Vasilijie Micic
Despite Micic's reservations, he had an impressive first game finishing with an efficient 18 Points and 9 Assists in a win over Memphis. Micic settled well into his role as a starter, in 21 games averaging 29 MPG 11.8 PTS 2.4 REB 6.3 AST 2.3 TO while shooting 45% from the field and 30.5% from three.
For the upcoming season, Micic projects to be the team's primary back-up point guard behind LaMelo Ball. Although, he may be in a training camp battle with Tre Mann who ended up playing at shooting guard last season due to injuries.
You can watch the full interview with Micic below
