Hornets Roundtable: Who is the most underrated player on the Charlotte's roster?
For this week's edition of the Charlotte Hornets On SI Roundtable, our team picks who they believe to be the most underrated player on the Hornets' roster.
Ali Jawad:
Nick Richards is a prime candidate for the most underrated player on the Charlotte Hornets' roster. His efficiency around the rim and rebounding (career-high 8.0 RPG in 2023-2024) presence often need to be more appreciated. Richards has the physical tools and athleticism to be a disruptive force on defense, especially with his shot-blocking abilities. While he is still developing certain aspects of his game, he has shown improvements on offense, particularly in his aggressiveness when attacking the rim. He achieved a career-high 9.7 PPG while shooting 69.1%, also a career-best. Richards' contributions can be overshadowed by the Hornets' more prominent players, but his efficiency, energy, and defensive capabilities make him an invaluable piece of the puzzle. His true impact on the team could shine through as he continues to evolve and mature.
James Plowright:
He's played so little in recent years due to injury, I think people have forgotten about his impact on the game. In Hornets on SI's own poll on X, Martin received the fewest number of votes behind Mann, Richards and Grant Williams for the most important bench player, showing just how low his standing is among fans. Martin is still this team's best perimeter defender and bring an infectious energy when on the floor, he can play PG, SG or SF, showing his versatility. I'm still not ruling Martin out from making the Hornets starting lineup ahead of off-season addition Josh Green.
Matt Alquiza:
Is it crazy to think that Williams could make a leap into the LaMelo Ball/Brandon Miller “face of the franchise” conversation this season? Probably. But as the NBA skews towards versatile big men, Williams has the opportunity to cement his place in the upper echelon of the NBA hierarchy with an impressive (and healthy) third season. His rim protecting and play finish abilities will be super valuable for a Hornets team that want to play tough defensively and outside-in offensively. I’m expecting a big leap for Williams in the Charles Lee era, and if it comes to fruition, he won’t be underrated for long.
