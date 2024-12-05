All Hornets

NBA analyst calls out LaMelo Ball for 'losing basketball'

LaMelo Ball came under fire for the lack of team success.

Zach Roberts

Nov 19, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) looks to pass the ball against Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) and forwards Dorian Finney-Smith (28) and Cameron Johnson (2) during the first quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
LaMelo Ball, before getting injured, was averaging 31.1 points per game on 43% shooting. He was also averaging 6.9 assists and 5.4 rebounds in what was shaping up to be a career year. Those incredible individual performances did not, however, translate to team success. The perpetually injured Charlotte Hornets were 6-12 with Ball in the lineup. That fact has NBA analyst Ryen Russillo concerned.

Ryen Russillo is worried about LaMelo Ball

Bill Simmons and Ryen Russillo sat down to discuss certain NBA players being on their "Worry Scale." When it came to LaMelo Ball, they were in agreement that there should be some concern. "Really high... I think there's a tendency, he gets out there and does his own thing," Russillo said. "I think it sucks to play with, I think it's losing basketball, it's a habit he has to break to be something in this league other than just a box score guy."

Simmons agreed, saying that in Ball's fifth year, he has become the captain of the "good stats bad team" unit in the NBA. Since the 2020-2021 season, Ball's first in the league, the Hornets have gone 130-209. Ball, who has missed time with injury, is 88-114 for his career.

The point guard is one of five players on the court at any given time, and team record is a team stat. However, Russillo and Simmons would like to see the performances, which they admitted are better than they thought he was capable of, translate into team success.

In 2024, Ball was often given a lineup missing multiple starters and reserves, such as Miles Bridges, Mark Williams, Nick Richards, and Tre Mann. When he gets back from his calf strain and the Hornets get healthier, things may change on the team record front.

