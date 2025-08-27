NBA analyst reveals Hornets' best asset, proposed trade package
What is the best asset the Charlotte Hornets have right now? Is it LaMelo Ball? What about Brandon Miller? Maybe it's Liam McNeeley or Tidjane Salaun. Perhaps even Miles Bridges, as a veteran with a fairly short contract, is it. What about one of the many draft picks they've accumulated over the years?
According to Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley, it is one of the draft picks they have obtained. The insider also revealed what he thinks the Hornets could get for the pick, which is the 2027 first-rounder from the Miami Heat acquired in the Terry Rozier swap.
What could the Hornets land for their best asset?
If the 2027 first-rounder from Miami is indeed Charlotte's best asset, and it kind of makes sense, then what could they get for it? Well, according to Zach Buckley, they could use it as part of a package with guard Nick Smith Jr. to get Yves Missi from the New Orleans Pelicans.
"You wouldn't know it based on the 179 losses the Hornets have piled up over the past three seasons, but this is a group that could be closing in on a sizable step forward," Buckley said. "Granted, the Hornets need much better fortunes on the health front to make that happen, but they had the kind of smart summer that could allow them to climb the ladder in the wide-open Eastern Conference."
Despite all of that, the Hornets have a hole at center. For now, it's probably Mason Plumlee until Moussa Diabate or Ryan Kalkbrenner develops. "Charlotte could seek out a surer thing like Missi, who flashed NBA-ready rim-running skills as a rookie but could still be expendable after New Orleans added both Derik Queen and Kevon Looney at significant costs this offseason," Buckley noted.
Buckley thinks Missi would really do well alongside a playmaker like LaMelo Ball, and his paint protection would be vital for a Hornets team with precious few quality defenders. He believes the Pelicans could see Smith Jr. as insurance on the Jordan Poole front. "They could be attracted to this pick, which holds lottery protection in 2027 but becomes unprotected in 2028 if it hasn't conveyed," he concluded.
This would be a pretty good trade for the Hornets, although it likely creates a logjam at the center spot. They could transition Diabate to the four since he's only 6'9" and have a rotation of Kalkbrenner and Missi at the five.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Lakers have reason to pursue Josh Green; should Hornets care?
Which teams could take on Nick Smith Jr.'s contract for draft capital?
What a Tidjane Salaün leap would mean for the Charlotte Hornets