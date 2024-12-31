Mark Williams' return to form highlights Hornets' narrow loss to Bulls
Mark Williams is back folks.
The largest member of the Charlotte Hornets' core nucleus has slowly but surely knocked the rust off of his game since returning to the lineup on December 3rd, but his performance in Monday night's loss to Chicago was the full actualization of his franchise-changing interior talent.
Charlotte's starting center dominated the Bulls on both ends of the court.
On offense, Williams poured in 20 points without missing a shot. He unleashed an array of hammer dunks, soft floaters, and finishes through contact that left Bulls' center Nikola Vucevic searching for answers.
A third quarter stretch saw Williams and fellow starter Josh Green run wild against the Bulls in transition. The pair of Hornets developed a three-minute mind meld that saw three combined buckets and assists between the two of them.
His defensive game was equally as good. Williams patrolled the paint with vigor, swatting away Bulls' interior attempts like flies on his way to a season-high three blocks. Charles Lee deployed Williams in a number of coverages, stationing him in the corner on guards, and above the break guarding wings instead of just manning the painted area.
The return of Williams to the lineup has forced every Hornets player to adjust their game.
"It's new to me," said Miles Bridges post game. Charlotte's starting forward has become accustomed to playing amongst the trees in small ball lineups, but the presence of Williams and his back court running mate Nick Richards gives the Hornets a pair of seven footers to run with.
Williams' final stat line of 20 points, 12 rebounds, two assists, two steals, and three blocks, makes him the first player in league history to amass that statistical output without missing a field goal or free throw attempt (Williams was 2/2 from the line to match his 9/9 finish on field goals).
