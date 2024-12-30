Tre Mann injury update: Hornets guard is doing more but there's still no good news
Tre Mann has been out since the middle of November with a back issue. A disc irritation has prevented the backup guard from seeing any NBA action for a long time. The Charlotte Hornets' depth has been tested with a laundry list of injuries, and even Mann, who was supposed to be a key part of that depth, has missed a substantial chunk of the season. Here's the latest.
Hornets get bad news on Tre Mann
About two weeks ago, the Hornets announced that Tre Mann was finally resuming basketball activities. They stated that he'd work out on his own and do individual drills/workouts and be reevaluated in two weeks.
Those weeks have now passed, and the Hornets are essentially saying the same thing. They noted that Mann has "continued rehabilitation for disc irritation and has increased the intensity of his on-court work and individual workouts," but that he's still out and won't be evaluated again for another (surprise!) two weeks.
Mann continues to be out without a clear timeline for a return. The Hornets keep saying they'll check again in two weeks, but there never seems to be any good news when they do check. The guard is doing more now than he was when he first got hurt, but the recovery has apparently been quite slow.
The Hornets have suffered from the injury bug this year. Aside from Mann, Brandon Miller, LaMelo Ball, Mark Williams, Nick Richards, Grant Williams, Tidjane Salaun, and Miles Bridges have all missed multiple games already this year.
