NBA analyst suggests Hornets should 'poke around' to see what LaMelo Ball's value is
While evaluating trade deadline opportunities that may benefit each NBA team, Bleacher Report suggested that the Charlotte Hornets should “poke around” to see if other NBA teams may be interested in acquiring LaMelo Ball. According to Hughes, strong defensive teams like the Orlando Magic and the Houston Rockets may benefit from adding an offensive weapon like Ball.
LaMelo Ball has been one of the league's most dynamic offensive players this season, and because of his high-level production and the team being in a "selling" position at the deadline, rival front offices may give Jeff Peterson a call, even if they have no intention of moving him. Teams can "poke around" as much as they want, but it's going to take a lot for the Hornets to budge.
This season, Ball is averaging 29.9 points and 7.3 assists per game while also averaging 5.4 rebounds per contest. His scoring average is the fourth-best in the NBA, but he has not played in enough games to officially qualify among the league’s leaders.
In March of last year, Ball was forced to shut his season down after fighting a right ankle injury throughout most of the 2023-24 season. The 23-year-old has been bothered by ankle injuries in the past, also causing his 2022-23 season to be cut short. While Ball has not suffered any major injuries throughout this season, he has been slowed by calf and wrist injuries that have already caused him to miss ten games so far.
Ball’s substantial improvement on the offensive end should be encouraging to Hornets fans, but they should be thrilled more about his availability.
Throughout his career, the point guard has averaged 21.1 points and 7.4 assists per game through parts of five seasons.
The NBA trade deadline is set for Thursday, February 6th at 3 p.m. EST.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
The trade game: Rating the chances of each Hornet getting dealt ahead of the deadline
Saturday's Hornets-Clippers game has been postponed
More wins on the way? Interesting stat shows the Hornets have found some answers
NBA insider offers brutal take on LaMelo Ball: 'He's not an All-Star starter'