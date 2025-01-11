The trade game: Rating the chances of each Hornet getting dealt ahead of the deadline
The NBA's trade deadline is just around the corner and the Charlotte Hornets will without question make a couple of moves. Which players could be playing their last few weeks with the organization and are likely on their way out?
We'll play the trade game to give you the answer.
It's pretty simple. The scale goes from 0 to 10. The closer to ten it is, the more likely they are to be traded.
STARTERS
PG LaMelo Ball: 1/10
"So, you're saying there's a chance?!?!" - some angered Hornets fan out there. No, I don't think the Hornets are going to entertain any conversations about their franchise guard. That being said, he's the one player on this team that rival front offices are going to want the most, although they are well aware Charlotte has no interest in moving him. I'm going to put this at a 1/10 just because it's the NBA and crazy things have happened before. Jeff Peterson would be putting his job on the line already by making a move like this. He'd have to be floored by the offer to even consider it.
SG Brandon Miller: 0/10
Nope. Zero. Zilch. Nada. Not happening, folks. You may ask why LaMelo is at a 1/10 and why Brandon Miller isn't at least the same. The answer is pretty simple. Miller, as good as he's been, would bring back as good of a return as LaMelo would, and he's nowhere near at his peak value. If you're a team that's going to move a big-time piece like this, you have to do it when the time is right. That's not right now. Miller is viewed as a cornerstone piece for this front office, so moving him in the next 6-8 years probably isn't likely.
SF Josh Green: 5/10
Green is a solid defensive player who can score it when needed but isn't necessarily a big threat with the ball in his hands. The Hornets will likely have a top pick in the draft, plus Tre Mann will be back at some point as well. Is he a better long-term option than Mann or the draft pick? Probably not. Some contender who is looking to beef up its defense in the backcourt may take a long hard look at Green's availability.
PF Miles Bridges: 6/10
Re-signing Bridges made all the sense in the world at the time. Jeff Peterson needed to see what the lineup would look like with him, Ball, Miller, and Williams together. He's had a rough time shooting the ball this season, and I'm not so sure he's a good fit for what Charles Lee wants to do offensively. Bridges has been in trade rumors for the better part of his career. But this time around, I think there's a good chance he's actually moved.
C Mark Williams: 1/10
Williams hasn't cemented himself as a building block just yet. He has the potential to be the Hornets' center for the next decade, but he has to prove he can stay on the floor. He offers very little value on the trade market right now, and the Hornets need to be patient with his development.
TOP RESERVES
PG Vasa Micic: 9/10
Micic probably has the highest chance of being moved, but the question is: who takes him? He's been really sloppy with the ball at times this season and hasn't shot it well. Maybe Denver? In one way or another, I expect the Hornets to look for a way to move off of Micic.
SG: Seth Curry 5/10
Curry told reporters last year when he was acquired that he wants to be a part of the group that turns this franchise around. Unfortunately, he hasn't been getting many minutes (when the team is somewhat healthy), so I could see where Charlotte may be open to making a move.
SF Cody Martin 6/10
Defensively, Martin is exactly the type of player Charles Lee wants. Offensively? Not so much. He's a career 31% shooter from three-point range, which isn't good enough for the style of play Lee is trying to incorporate. His defense will be appealing to many contenders.
C Nick Richards 8/10
Richards is going to be one of the most sought-after bigs at the deadline. His name popped up in some rumors last year, but he's only increased his value since this time a year ago. I could make an argument for the Hornets to hold on to him, but it's probably worth shipping him out and getting some draft picks in return.
C Taj Gibson 7/10
Depending on what type of trades the Hornets get involved in, Gibson could potentially be used as a throw-in to help match salaries. He's only on a one-year, $3.3M deal, so it won't be a huge move of the needle, but it could certainly help. Plus, moving Gibson frees up a roster spot and gives a more clear path to the floor for Moussa Diabate.
BOTTOM TIER RESERVES
PG/SG Isaiah Wong 0/10
PG/SG KJ Simpson 1/10
SG DaQuan Jeffries 2/10
SG Nick Smith Jr. 2/10
PF Tidjane Salaün 0/10
C Moussa Diabate 1/10
