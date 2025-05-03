NBA Free Agency: Why Al Horford makes perfect sense for the Charlotte Hornets
Heading into the off-season, the Charlotte Hornets will be in search of a new veteran presence in the locker room, assuming Taj Gibson does not return.
One name that would make a ton of sense, at least from Charlotte’s perspective, would be Al Horford of the Boston Celtics. The five-time All-Star is in the final year of his deal in Boston, and the Celtics will likely have to upgrade certain parts of their roster to have sustained success. Considering Horford will be entering his age-39 season, he could be one of the odd men out as they look to get a bit younger.
Horford may not be all that interested in landing with one of the worst teams in the NBA, but his brief time with Charles Lee could play a factor in at least considering Charlotte as an option. In addition to spending time with Lee in Boston, Horford is also familiar with GM Jeff Peterson, who worked in the Atlanta Hawks’ organization for a few seasons during his time there.
Horford is a quality defender and can step out and knock down shots from three, which is something the Hornets’ frontcourt struggled with this past season outside of Miles Bridges. He would be an immediate upgrade for the Hornets’ bench, and it would also buy Tidjane Salaun another year to grow and develop.
