Hornets star Brandon Miller posts promising video on social media
Positive news in Charlotte!
Charlotte Hornets star Brandon Miller missed the final three months of his second NBA season due to receiving surgery on a torn scapholunate ligament in his right wrist.
Before he went down for the season, the former Alabama star was poised for a big second season. Over his 27 games with the team, Miller averaged 21.0 points per game, while adding 3.6 assists, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.1 steals.
The Hornets' core four of Brandon, LaMelo Ball, Mark Williams, and Miles Bridges played in six total games together all season, finishing with a 2-4 record. They had only played two in the season before that, defeating the eventual NBA Champion Boston Celtics in one of the two games.
There were not many updates on the Hornets star, though he was still showing up to every single game, wearing a cast.
In early April, Miller was spotted wearing a brace on his right wrist, five weeks after he announced that it would be "five more weeks" until the cast would come off.
The young Hornets star posted a workout video on X/Twitter last night, and it is extremely promising.
While Brandon was sporting a brace in the video of him running, there was no sign of it in the videos of him in the team's workout room. It's an extremely positive sign for Hornets fans, and it could mean that Brandon is back to full health when the season starts in October.
