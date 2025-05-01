All Hornets

NBA insider believes Lakers backed out of Mark Williams trade

The Lakers sure could have used Mark Williams in the playoffs.

Schuyler Callihan

Feb 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams (5) shoots against Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) during the third quarter at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images
Back in February, the city of Charlotte and really, the entire NBA were stunned by the Hornets' decision to agree to send Mark Williams to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, a future first-round pick, and a pick swap.

Just a couple of days later, something you rarely ever see happened.

The Lakers rescinded the trade, citing medical concerns that caused their team doctors to fail the 23-year-old big man on his physical. From the moment the trade was rescinded, something felt fishy. Williams was healthy at the time of the trade and was even on the floor playing the night the deal was made.

Many around the league couldn't believe that the Hornets were able to get the type of return they got for a big man who's had poor injury luck early in his career, including a back issue that kept him on the shelf for much of the 2023-24 campaign.

Recently, NBA insider Zach Lowe said out loud what we've all been thinking.

"They obviously still have all the stuff that they traded for Mark Williams before they did the trade... I think the Lakers backed out of the trade."

Williams not only stayed on the floor through the season's end, but he also played some of the best basketball of his career. Los Angeles got bullied in the paint and on the glass in their first-round matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves - something that could have been prevented had they not rescinded the trade for Williams.

Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

