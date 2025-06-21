Josh Okogie tabbed as Hornets' most likely player to be traded this offseason
Several players on the Charlotte Hornets' roster could be moved this summer, but there's one player in particular who stands out as a true candidate, according to Bleacher Report's Dan Favale, and no, it's not Mark Williams. It's veteran wing, Josh Okogie.
"Trading Okogie’s contract alone would allow the Hornets to take back more than $15 million in salary so long as they’re fine with getting hard-capped at the first apron. Spoiler alert: They will be.
"This framework should be more attractive to rival teams trying to slash salary than taking on Josh Green, Grant Williams, Miles Bridges or even Jusuf Nurkić's larger expiring deal. It’s also waaaay easier than the Hornets trying to reconcile the trade value of the uber-cheap, injury-prone and extension-eligible Mark Williams."
The Hornets have to make a decision on Okogie's future sooner rather than later, considering his contract becomes fully guaranteed at the start of July. He's a versatile defender who brings toughness to that end of the floor and can knock down shots from the perimeter, making him an ideal fit for Charles Lee's bench. But with little money to work with this offseason, the Hornets may be forced to ship him out of town to create cap space.
In 15 games (six starts) with the Hornets last season, Okogie averaged 8.9 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.8 steals, and 1.3 assists.
