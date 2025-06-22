This three-team Kevin Durant mock trade could give the Hornets the jolt they need
Kevin Durant is expected to be traded within the week, but where he ends up is still up in the air. He has a list of preferred teams, but because of his $54.7 million salary and the league's new financial restrictions under the CBA, getting a deal done will almost certainly require a third team.
That’s where the Charlotte Hornets could come in.
President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson is expected to be aggressive this offseason. With a young core in place, the team is approaching a crossroads. There are only so many years a team can rely solely on draft picks and player development before needing to make a leap.
Now might be the right time to act.
The Hornets have the financial flexibility to get involved in a multi-team blockbuster. Unlike Houston and Phoenix, they’re not above the first or second tax apron, giving them the ability to absorb salary—an advantage that makes them an attractive trade partner.
Matching Durant’s $54.7 million salary is nearly impossible without a third team, and Charlotte has quietly emerged as a viable facilitator.
The Hornets have been open to moving center Mark Williams, who came close to joining the Lakers at last season’s trade deadline. Now that deal fell apart, and it could be tough for both sides to fully move on and figure out his future in Charlotte.
Meanwhile, the Rockets are standing firm on keeping Jabari Smith Jr. and Jalen Green together out of any Durant trade package. Even though Green has plenty of talent, the Suns have made it known they don’t see him as the right fit alongside Devin Booker.
That’s where Charlotte could re-enter the picture.
For the Hornets, acquiring Green makes a lot of sense. He should fit well alongside Ball, Miller, and whoever they pick at No. 4, making him a compelling piece in their long-term plans.
By helping facilitate a Durant trade, the Hornets could make a move that not only accelerates its long-running rebuild, but also positions them to compete sooner than many expected.
Here’s a deal that could make sense for everyone involved.
Trade Proposal
Rockets Receive: Kevin Durant, Moussa Diabate and No. 29 overall pick
Suns Receive: Miles Bridges, Mark Williams, Reed Sheppard, Cam Whitmore, Aaron Holiday and the No. 10 overall pick
Hornets Receive: Jalen Green and Jock Landale
This is a lot to unpack as multi-team trades rarely come easy. But focusing on the Hornets, they’d be sending out Miles Bridges, Moussa Diabate, and Mark Williams for Jalen Green and Jock Landale.
That’s a solid haul, especially since they keep the No. 4 pick while moving on from Bridges, who’s had his share of off-court distractions, and Williams, who was likely headed out anyway.
Acquiring Green, a 23-year-old guard with explosive scoring ability, gives head coach Charles Lee an opportunity to slide Brandon Miller to the small forward spot and plug Green in at shooting guard. That backcourt duo with Green alongside Ball instantly becomes an intriguing core to build around.
Landale adds size and can compete with Jusuf Nurkić for minutes at center, giving Charles Lee options. More importantly, this deal keeps the team’s flexibility intact. They could even trade back in the draft to accumulate assets and target Duke’s Khaman Maluach, who could be its long-term answer at center.
With a young core featuring Ball, Green, Miller, Tidjane Salaun, and Maluach, the Hornets have the foundation to develop quickly—and in a weakened Eastern Conference, that growth could lead to playoff contention sooner than many expect.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Josh Okogie tabbed as Hornets' most likely player to be traded this offseason
One trade that could bring Jose Alvarado and major draft help to the Charlotte Hornets
The smartest thing the Hornets can do at No. 4? Pass on Ace Bailey
This free agent could bring the two-way edge the Charlotte Hornets' backcourt lacks