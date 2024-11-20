Dennis Smith Jr. believes Hornets' star guard LaMelo Ball is misunderstood
For whatever reason, the league-wide narrative surrounding Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball is that he doesn't take the game seriously or have the passion needed to play championship basketball in the NBA.
It might be the unique way he plays the game with all of the flash and creativity, some of the aggressive three-point shots he takes, or the not-so-controlled on-ball defense that causes this narrative to gain steam.
But those on the outside don't realize how much time LaMelo puts into the game and how important winning is to him. A former teammate of his, Dennis Smith Jr., recently stuck up for Ball in an appearance on the Run Your Race podcast.
“Melo, that’s my dog right there. LaMelo, he’s one of those ones, man. He’s one of one. People don’t really understand Melo. Like, he don’t do nothing but play basketball. Even if he played a game, he’s going to play 2K. That’s all he do is play basketball. There’s been times I came to the gym late at night, and he’ll be leaving…getting out there, getting his shots up, getting his work in. That’s my homie for sure.”
Ball is out to a red-hot start to the 2024-25 season, averaging 28.4 points, 6.6 assists, and 4.8 rebounds per game. If those numbers continue, he will be in line to make the All-Star game for the second time in his career.
