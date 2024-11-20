All Hornets

Dennis Smith Jr. believes Hornets' star guard LaMelo Ball is misunderstood

Many folks around the league don't get how passionate the Hornets star is about the game.

Schuyler Callihan

Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
In this story:

For whatever reason, the league-wide narrative surrounding Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball is that he doesn't take the game seriously or have the passion needed to play championship basketball in the NBA.

It might be the unique way he plays the game with all of the flash and creativity, some of the aggressive three-point shots he takes, or the not-so-controlled on-ball defense that causes this narrative to gain steam.

But those on the outside don't realize how much time LaMelo puts into the game and how important winning is to him. A former teammate of his, Dennis Smith Jr., recently stuck up for Ball in an appearance on the Run Your Race podcast.

“Melo, that’s my dog right there. LaMelo, he’s one of those ones, man. He’s one of one. People don’t really understand Melo. Like, he don’t do nothing but play basketball. Even if he played a game, he’s going to play 2K. That’s all he do is play basketball. There’s been times I came to the gym late at night, and he’ll be leaving…getting out there, getting his shots up, getting his work in. That’s my homie for sure.”

Ball is out to a red-hot start to the 2024-25 season, averaging 28.4 points, 6.6 assists, and 4.8 rebounds per game. If those numbers continue, he will be in line to make the All-Star game for the second time in his career.

MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI

Just Like Old Times: Miles Bridges throws down halfcourt alley-oop from LaMelo Ball

Tre Mann's posterizing dunk vs. Nets reminds Hornets announcer of Vince Carter

Charles Lee explains confounding decision to sit LaMelo Ball in favor of Tre Mann

Charlotte Hornets fall to Nets in NBA Cup clash during final seconds

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

schuylercallihan(at)gmail.com  Twitter:@Callihan_ Schuyler Callihan is the lead publisher of Mountaineers Now, All Panthers, and All Hornets on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. He took over publishing duties of All Panthers in 2020 and wanted to expand his professional coverage in the Queen City by running the operations at All Hornets. Schuyler attended Bethany College in Bethany, West Virginia before finishing up his schooling at Alamance Community College in Graham, North Carolina. The Wheeling, West Virginia native made the move to North Carolina in 2015 and has been in Charlotte since 2021.

Home/News