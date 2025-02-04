NBA Mock Trade: Bucks land Hornets' star Miles Bridges in latest projected swap
The Charlotte Hornets have just two more days to make trades before the deadline passes. They've already swapped picks with the Oklahoma City Thunder and moved Nick Richards, and they're more than likely doing even more than that in the next couple of days.
The Milwaukee Bucks could stand to call Charlotte, in that case. Right now, Damian Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez, and Bobby Portis are all hurt. They won't be forever, but they clearly need some depth and maybe one more big player to continue pushing in the East.
The Hornets can help. Vasilije Micic would be a perfect addition to the Bucks. He's been capable as a starter in the absence of LaMelo Ball, so he could fill in for Lillard. He has also been a solid defender and playmaker off the bench, something Milwaukee could use. Miles Bridges, the centerpiece of this deal, gives the Bucks a younger star alongside Lillard and Antetokounmpo.
The Hornets can send Micic, Bridges, and a 2031 second-round pick (via Denver) to Milwaukee for Khris Middleton, Pat Connaughton, a 2028 first-round pick, and a 2031 second-round pick. This move makes sense for both teams.
The Hornets take on a lot more money, but they do add a first-round pick in the near future. Middleton has a player option at $34 million next year, but he might opt out since the Hornets don't figure to be very competitive in this scenario. Connaughton also has a $9.4 million player option next year, but that's not as damaging.
Both players would potentially be flip candidates, as contenders would probably try to add one of them if the Hornets made them available. This gets the Hornets some financial relief earlier than they would have it if they kept Bridges, who makes less than Middleton but is under contract for longer.
This is a blockbuster, one that the Hornets haven't really pulled off in a long time. It's an idea that's been tossed around, but it ultimately comes down to how much better the Bucks think Bridges is than Middleton.
