A third loss to the Washington Wizards should have Hornets GM Jeff Peterson antsy
The Washington Wizards, after last night, have eight wins on the season. Three of those have come courtesy of the Charlotte Hornets. After losing by one bucket to the Denver Nuggets, the Hornets came out and got beat by the Wizards at home. Three losses to the team that was expected to run away with the worst record in basketball should prompt some introspection.
The Hornets are banged up right now. Brandon Miller and LaMelo Ball were out of the lineup. Josh Okogie and Cody Martin were unavailable off the bench, too. Still, the Wizards are bad. Miles Bridges had a triple-double and Mark Williams added 23 points and 14 rebounds, but it wasn't enough.
That should say something to the current regime. Injuries have played a huge role in their first year. With so many players out, Jeff Peterson and Charles Lee cannot do much. However, the Wizards beat the Hornets earlier this year when the Hornets had their full starting five. Something isn't working with the current roster.
The trade deadline is two days away, so there's still time to make the moves they should absolutely be considering now. One game should never prompt kneejerk reactions, but the Hornets are 12-35 and can't beat the worst team in the NBA. This game was just the final straw.
Who knows what their reaction will look like, but it should involve something big. They need to retool. Brandon Miller, Mark Williams, and LaMelo Ball are a pretty solid trio to build around. Everyone else should be expendable to set off this rebuild.
Does that mean a Miles Bridges trade? That would probably be their best move that doesn't involve trading LaMelo Ball (which they won't and should not do), but it's not likely. One can only hope that a third shocking loss to a team that, on paper, shouldn't be able to dominate the Hornets like they have spurs them to reconsider their stance on Bridges' future.
Aside from Bridges, no other trade truly nets the return they need. However, that shouldn't stop them. If they're able to, Peterson and company really need to move on from Vasilije Micic, Seth Curry, Taj Gibson, Cody Martin, and maybe a few others as well. This current roster has major flaws, and the only way to fix that is by getting in new players and gathering assets to build it back. That should start now.
